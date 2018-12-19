Brighton Dome’s new season announced

Spokeswoman Jessica Weiss said: "2019 is set to be another exciting year at Brighton Dome, with the Spring season offering as rich and varied a schedule as ever.

"Music legends such as Art Garfunkel, Joan Baez and Cream drummer Ginger Baker sit side by side with exciting new talent including our Spring brochure cover star, the comedian Mo Gilligan, pianist Pavel Kolesniko and YouTube sensations Foil, Arms & Hog.

"Highlights include:

"Fresh new theatre: Denmarked (5, 6 Apr) is an autobiographical performance told through storytelling, singing, rapping, beatboxing and a loop station. Written and performed by multi-talented artist Conrad Murray, the show tells tales from life on a council estate, of dodgy best friends, dinner with a social worker and Christmas when dad went to prison.

"Fans of comedy will be pleased to see Live at Brighton Dome (9 Feb, 8 Mar) returning, with stellar line-ups including Sara Pascoe, Jamali Maddix, Suzi Ruffell, and Lolly Adefope. The Concert Hall also hosts solo shows from TV veterans Nish Kumar (1 Feb), Sandi Toksvig (31 Jan, 3 Feb), Russell Kane (30 Mar) and Paul Merton (5 Apr), sure to keep the laughs coming thick and fast.

"Siberian pianist Pavel Kolesnikov (2 Feb) is one of classical music’s fastest-rising stars. His trip to Brighton is a rare chance to enjoy well-loved Romantic classics from Tchaikovsky, Beethoven and Brahms given new life by the man the Guardian called ‘the poet of the keyboard’.

"March brings International Women’s Day, and a host of workshops, events and activities. Look out for Baby Face (8, 9 Mar), Katy Dye’s show about the infantilisation of women, and debates on gender equality featuring inspirational guest speakers, activists and innovators.

"Bang on a Can (15 Jan) bring a dynamic and genre defying a performance of the music of Brian Eno, Phillip Glass, Steve Reich and Meredith Monk. These New York musicians are fearlessly experimental and promise an energetic and electrifying performance not to be missed.

"Two sensational drum shows will grace Brighton this Spring - in February, Yamato: The Drummers of Japan (15 Feb), masters of the ancient art of taiko drumming, offer a modern, exhilarating display of expertise and athleticism that has thrilled audiences worldwide. In April we welcome Drum Legends (12 Apr), three world-renowned rock drummers, Ginger Baker, Pete York and Herman Rarebell, play hits from their careers spanning Cream, The Scorpions and The Spencer Davis Group while sparring against each other in an unforgettable live show.

"Contemporary dance lovers will be pleased to see the return of Boy Blue with their Olivier Award nominated piece, Blak Whyte Gray (7 Mar). The East-London hip hop company will present three political, powerful and affecting works. Elsewhere, hot on the heels of a triumphant season on Strictly Come Dancing with partner Stacey Dooley, Kevin Clifton brings the infectious, rebellious energy of Burn The Floor (3 Jun) to Brighton Dome in June."

Andrew Comben, Chief Executive of Brighton Dome and Brighton Festival, said: "We’re delighted to have such a rich and varied Spring season with such a breadth of artistic talent coming to Brighton Dome and reflecting the diversity of our City. Our audiences will experience something special, from established performers to rising stars of the future.”

For the full Spring season brochure, see:

https://issuu.com/brightondomeandfestival/docs/brighton_dome_spring_2019



Ticket Office - 01273 709709 | http://brightondome.org



