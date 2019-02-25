Brighton Theatre Group – Youth in action with Chicago

Brighton Theatre Group – Youth are offering the high-school edition of Chicago,

A spokesman said: “Prepare to see a story of murder, greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery and treachery – all those things we hold near and dear to our hearts.

“This talented youth performing company, famed for its productions of Les Miserables, Hairspray, Miss Saigon, Grease, West Side Story and High School Musial in 2018, stage this wonderful Kander & Ebb musical that still plays to sale out houses in London’s West End.

“Under special licence from Samuel French Ltd this classical musical with its Fosse styled choreography set in the 1920s tells the story of vaudevillians Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly.

“A story of murder and celebrity is told through the Kander & Ebb’s fantastic score including All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango, When You’re Good To Mama, All I Care About Is Love, Mr Cellophane, Me And My Baby and of course Razzle Dazzle.

“Playing for seven performances at The Old Market in Hove it’s a musical revelation that showcases the talents of Brighton & Hove’s young performers.”

Performances are from Tuesday to Saturday, March 5-9 at 7.45pm; Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm. Tickets from http://www.theoldmarket.com.

