Busy 2019 programme gets under way at Shoreham's Ropetackle

Shoreham’s Ropetackle is promising a range of treats for the New Year.

Spokeswoman Nicky Thornton said: “Our spring programme runs from January to April and is jam-packed with the best live music, regular comedy and film nights, talks, literary events, children’s entertainment and free foyer sessions – something for absolutely everyone to enjoy…and not forgetting our award-winning café.

“Among the big names coming to town are Romesh Ranganathan, Jack Dee, Suzi Ruffell, Arthur Smith, Danny Dorling, Hazel O’Connor, The Korgis, The Unravelling Wilburys, former Stylistics front-man Eban Brown, Steve Knightley, Stacey Kent and Sarah Gillespie.

“We’re really proud to be able to attract such a range of talented performers to Ropetackle. Artists know they will receive a great reception from our audiences. We are well-known as a live music venue, but there is so much else on offer too. We are looking forward to welcoming even more children in 2019 for some excellent family entertainment.

“Much-loved 80s band China Crisis will be playing the hits on Saturday, January 12, along with tracks from their new album Autumn in the Neighbourhood.

“Children will be enchanted with Michael Morpurgo’s Mimi & The Mountain Dragon on Sunday, January 20 – a magical, musical, puppetry adventure for ages two and above.

“It will certainly be a funky start to the weekend on Friday, January 25 when Eban Brown – former lead singer of The Stylistics – performs classics such as You Make Me Feel Brand New and some fresh soul, jazz and pop originals.

“The Mods and Rockers Show will get you moving, with an electric show featuring songs from The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, The Animals and many more (Saturday, January 26). The Amazing Bubble Man will be thrilling audiences on Saturday, February 23 with his combination of magic, art, science and fun. An Edinburgh Fringe favourite, the show has sold out there for the last 12 years.

“Experience an eclectic encounter with French musical collective Lo’Jo, performing a rare UK gig on Sunday, February 24. Meandering between punk, jazz, rock and chanson, their sound is described as anarchic and beautiful.”

Nicky added: “The bumper spring brochure is available in the Ropetackle foyer now and at various outlets including libraries and local businesses.”

01273 464440.

