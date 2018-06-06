Dinosaurs descend on Worthing

With excitement over the latest Jurassic World movie building this week, news comes of Dinosaur World Live arriving in Worthing next month.

Dinosaur World Live brings dinosaurs to life on stage in an interactive show for all the family (ages 3+).

Following a hugely successful UK tour last year, it returns due to popular demand, now featuring a brand new Triceratops.

The 2018 UK tour visits Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Friday 13 to Sunday 15 July.

The 2018 cast includes: Elizabeth Mary Williams (Miranda), Alexandra Harman (Understudy Miranda/ Puppeteer), Darcy Collins (Puppeteer), Liam Wright (Puppeteer), Samantha Arends (Puppeteer), Chris Milford (Puppet Technician/Puppeteer).

Using stunning puppetry to bring remarkably life-like dinosaurs to the stage, Dinosaur World Live presents a host of impressive pre-historic creatures including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, along with a Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus and Triceratops.

The show introduces Miranda, daughter of palaeontologists, who grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a far-away island off the coast of South America. She has brought her pre-historic pals to your local theatre and would love you to meet them.

If looking for fun things to do with the kids, Dinosaur World Live delivers an entertaining and educational live show that promises to delight the whole family.

Each performance is followed by a post-show meet and greet where audience members have the opportunity to meet some of the dinosaurs in person.

Dino-lovers are urged to book fast before tickets become extinct.

Dinosaur World Live is written and directed by Derek Bond (Sweet Charity, Manchester Theatre Awards 2017 winner, Little Shop of Horrors Manchester Royal Exchange).

The creative team includes: Puppet Designer Max Humphries (National Theatre, Royal Opera House, Cirque de Soleil); Puppet Director Laura Cubitt (Running Wild, Chichester Festival Theatre; Don Quixote, RSC; War Horse NT Berlin); Puppetry Consultant Toby Olié (for the National Theatre: Elephantom, Peter Pan, The Light Princess, Hansel & Gretel, NT: 50 Years on Stage and also the original hind puppeteer of Joey in War Horse); Set & Costume Designer James

Perkins; Lighting Designer John Maddox and Sound Designer Tom Mann. Produced by NICOLL Ltd.

Dinosaur World Live Writer and Director Derek Bond says “It’s an inspirational show – it fires the imagination, and teaches you things you might not know about famous dinosaurs like T-rex and triceratops, but also introduces you to dinosaurs you might not have heard of like microraptor and segnosaurus. My hope is that audiences will come out desperate to know more about dinosaurs, and with their imaginations working on all cylinders.”

Tickets for Dinosaur World are priced at £14 and are available from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at https://worthingtheatres.co.uk/.