Enjoy traditional circus thrills post-Christmas in Washington

You can beat the post-Christmas blues with £10 traditional circus thrills at Squire’s Washington.

They are offering traditional circus from 27 December 2018 – 1 January 2019 at 1130 and 1500 (except 27 December is 1500 only) at £10 per person, under 2s are free (sitting on an adult’s lap) at Squire’s Garden Centres – Washington.

Book online at http://www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk.

Spokeswoman Anne Kavanagh said: “If you’re full up and feeling a little fed up after Christmas Day, here’s a festive opportunity to bring back the Christmas sparkle and one that won’t break the bank. Squire’s at Washington is running a Traditional Circus 27 December – 1 January inclusive, and tickets are just £10 per person! Come and enjoy real-time thrills in the Big Top in the grounds of Squire’s Garden Centres at Washington. This is an all-human circus - no animals are involved. Book online now at http://www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk.”

