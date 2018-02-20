First anniversary marked at comedy venue

Comedy Beats celebrates its first year of comedy at The Grasshopper in Crawley on March 2.

Organiser Mark Coxon said: “It has been a real joy to watch this monthly comedy club grow. Every month we put on four of the very best club comics from the circuit. I know word is getting around town how good the shows are. Our aim this year is to sell out each month. I am hopeful that if we can do that then we may be able to put a show on more often than once a month.

“I remember talking to the venue before we started and telling them what I wanted to achieve. Tee-Jay and his mother Sue who run the pub have been really supportive. The audience are great and we now have a hardcore of about 40 regulars who buy their tickets for the next month's show as they leave the show. They now know that as well as seeing some of the best comics around they are going to see some great upcoming acts. At the September show we had Larry Dean on the bill. Within a few months he was on Live At The Apollo.

“We've got some great acts lined up for the next year, Tee-Jay has already signed us up to book the acts for all the shows up to October and I am really optimistic about the future of the club. I wanted to get a comedian in for this gig who was not only a great act but also someone with a different approach to the norm and am confident I have done that by booking the brilliant Andrew Maxwell.

“If you've never seen him, this is a not to be missed opportunity. He is an Irish comedian who spends much of his stage time improvising. The audience quickly catch on and love him for his in-the-moment approach. In comic terms he is as strong as an ox. I have watched him dozens of times, he has this take no prisoners approach and it would be a foolish soul who chose to heckle him. He was voted King Of Comedy on the Channel 4 show of the same name and other TV credits include: Live At The Apollo and Mock The Week.

“After the first interval Andrew Bird will take to the stage. He is one of the rising stars of the comedy circuit. Essentially a storyteller, he has a very down to earth and likable stage persona. As well as his stand-up, he is a regular warm up act for TV shows that include Room 101, Mock The Week and Pointless. He has also been the support act for Michael McIntyre, Lee Hurst and Rhod Gilbert. When he is not performing he is also a much sought after writer having written for among others Lee Mack and Jason Manford.

“Closing the show will be Comedy Beats favourite Christian Reilly. He began his career in comedy as a member of Rich Hall's backing band. It wasn't too long before he took off on his own and started working in all the major comedy clubs in the country. A regular headliner he has already performed at five of our shows and audiences love him wherever he goes. He is a musical act who parodies loads of well known acts including Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Ferry, The Bee Gees and The Arctic Monkeys. He mixes this up with original songs he has written himself.”

The show is at The Grasshopper in Tilgate, Crawley on Friday, March 2. Doors open at 7pm the laughter begins at 8pm. Tickets are priced at £10 in advance or £15 on the door and are available direct from the venue or online at www.comedybeats.com.