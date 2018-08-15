Frantic fun in Worthing!

Worthing Theatres welcome back Acrojou on Saturday, August 18 for a free performance of their spectacular acrobatics and dance-theatre show Frantic, on the Pavilion Theatre Promenade at 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

Spokesman Stephen Sheldrake said: “Love, freedom, blood, sweat and rainstorms, Frantic is an explosive acrobatic exploration of our relentless devotion to busyness, the reality of a running mind and one man’s thirst for escape. Frantic is choreographed around a wheel, with a hidden water system for a joyous finale danced in pouring rain.

"Following the runaway success of Acrojou’s first outdoor show The Wheel House, Frantic was polled by Xtrax as audience favourite at Greenwich and Docklands International Festival 2014 and has toured extensively (UK and international) for the past four years.Blending theatre, acrobatics, bespoke structures and sublime visuals, Acrojou create contemporary circus productions for events worldwide.

"Recognised as one of the leading street theatre and circus companies in the UK, Acrojou’s work has been seen live by hundreds of thousands of people across 18 countries."

Tickets are free but can be booked in advance from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.”

