Free fun circus performance coming up in Worthing

Experience the fun of circus with a free performance on the Worthing Pavilion Theatre Promenade

Dip is a new trampoline and live music show specifically created and devised to be performed in public spaces and outdoor programming.

With a cast of three performers including Max Calaf as a lead artist and the support of existing collaborators, they will be performing a free show on Sunday, April 14 at 11am and 2pm on the Worthing Pavilion Theatre Promenade. Max has previously performed in Worthing’s Summer of Circus festival with indoor trampoline show Anyday.

Max said: “The show revolves around the found; how we find each other, objects we find daily and how we can make creative and fun use of waste, as well as interrogating relationships in a society of overconsumption. The framework explores sound, musicality, physicality and narrative possibilities, using a trampoline with a platform as a centre stage.

“The company aims to make an all-ages show for families to enjoy something imaginative and quirky that is a highly-visual and sonic experience. It offers a light-hearted show with the artistic vision of a contemporary circus practice.

“The combination of three performers and the diversity of their skills, ranging from acrobatics, free running, music, dance, juggling and comedy, are brought together in an exciting and unique piece.

“Technical elements include acro-balance on a trampoline, trampoline technique, platform work, acro-dance, free running and tricking. They create the show with the lively atmosphere and the possibilities of the outdoor setting in mind.

“Dip will bring something unique to the British circus and outdoors arts scene. The project is a platform for UK-based trampolinists, offering working opportunities nationally and internationally.

“The project has a circus nature. However the language used in the work of the company is very close to the language of dance, dance theatre and physical theatre.”

All Max Calaf Sevé collaborators and artists have some contact with the dance world, have been a dance practitioner themselves and are interested in blurring the boundaries of circus/dance/performance/theatre/visual art.

This is a free event, but Worthing Theatres recommend booking a ticket so they can keep you up to date if anything changes about the show. 01903 206206 or http://worthingtheatres.co.uk.

