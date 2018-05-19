Grand success for mini musical

Performances of mini-musical The Grand Rehearsal at Emmanuel United Reformed Church, Worthing, raised £2,800 for charity.

The musical, by Jorgen and Libbet Booth, was performed over three days in aid of Worthing Churches Homeless Projects and Care for Veterans.

Songs including Bring Me Sunshine, Edelweiss and Land of Hope and Glory were performed by actors, who played a village choir reduced to just two singers. The audience became the new choir members and sang along with the performance.

Elizabeth Baxter, head of fundraising at Care for Veterans, said: “The Grand Rehearsal illustrates how the joy of singing can bring a smile to your face. As a member of the audience, I loved singing along to all the classic tunes.

“Care for Veterans is delighted that so much money was raised, for which we are very grateful, and this wonderful amount of money will be very well spent on the veterans in our care.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to Jorgen and Libbet Booth, Brenda Churchman, Reverend Roger Wood and all the actors, performers and helpers who worked so hard and made this possible.”

In between songs, singing and dancing by students from The Regnante School of Performing Arts, Worthing, added to the entertainment.

Sue Stevens, PR and fundraising manager, said: “At Worthing Churches Homeless Projects we recognise that we cannot solve homelessness in this area alone, we need the whole community to work together to resolve this.

“This concert is a perfect example of that, raising awareness and raising money to help some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

“We are very grateful to everyone involved. The three performances were excellent; great fun and lots of enjoyment. As Elizabeth says, singing does bring a smile to your face and it was lovely to see the audiences join in.”