Hollywood star in one night only appearance at Worthing

Hollywood star Kathleen Turner brings her debut cabaret show to Worthing in May.

Ms Turner, who starred in films such as Romancing the Stone, The War of the Roses and Peggy Sue Got Married, will appear at the Connaught Theatre in Finding My Voice on Sunday May 13.

Lending her trademark husky alto to classic tunes from the American songbook, she interweaves songs including Let’s Fall in Love, I’d Rather be Sailing, On the Street Where You Live, Every time we Say Goodbye and many more, with stories from her remarkable life and career.

On stage she will be accompanied by Musical Director and Pianist Mark Janas.

Since her breakout role as femme fatale extraordinaire Matty Walker in Body Heat (1981), Turner has delivered pitch-perfect performances that cut across genres on screen and stage.

From playing dark comedy in War of the Roses (1989) to action/romance in Romancing the Stone (1984), Ms Turner has crafted a diverse filmography that has established her as a leading screen talent. Standout roles include Irene in Prizzi’s Honor (1985) and the title role in Peggy Sue Got Married (1986), for which she received a best actress Oscar nomination.

Memorably, Turner also lent her slinkiest voice to Jessica Rabbit in the animated Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988).

On stage, Ms. Turner made her Broadway debut in 1978 in Albert Innaurato’s Gemini, with Reed Birney.

In 1990, breathing life into the role of Maggie, she delivered a striking performance in Tennessee William’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, in which she starred opposite Charles Durning.

In 1995, Ms. Turner portrayed Yvonne, a co-dependent mother to Michael, played by Jude Law, in Indiscretions, an adaptation of Cocteau’s Les Parents Terribles.

Two plays of note traveled from Broadway to London’s West End: In Terry Johnson’s The Graduate, Ms Turner played Mrs Robinson, starring opposite Jason Biggs; and in Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Ms Turner redefined the role of Martha, earning her highest marks to date.

Back on Broadway, in High (2010), Ms Turner employed this same intensity to embody a foul-mouthed, alcoholic nun charged with trying to save a young addict (Evan Jonigkeit). In 2014, at the Duchess Theatre in London, she starred opposite Ian McDiarmid in Stephen Sachs’ Bakersfield Mist.

In addition to her strong work on big screen and stage, Ms Turner has left her mark on television, with memorable appearances on Friends as Chandler’s cross-dressing father; in Californication as the sublimely lecherous Sue Collini; and most recently in Hulu’s The Path. She has also leant her inimitable voice to iconic animated series such as The Simpsons and King of the Hill.

Tickets for Kathleen Turner: Finding My Voice at the Connaught Theatre are available from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

