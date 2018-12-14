Home-town panto run for Worthing's Alexei Hawkey

Alexei Hawkey, from Angmering Village, appeared as Buttons and Billy Goose in Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society pantomimes.

This Christmas, he’s part of the professional pantomime offered by Worthing Theatres.

Alexei, who is currently in his third and final at Performers College in Essex, has been cast as one of the comedy-duo policemen and as an ensemble dancer in Aladdin. Last year he performed in Chesterfield’s Peter Pan, where he got the chance to perform as Peter himself as the understudy.

Aladdin stars Lee Latchford-Evans from STEPS as Aladdin, CBeebies presenter Rebecca Keatley as Princess Jasmine, stand-up comedian Vikki Stone as Abanazar, and Dave Lynn as Widow Twankey (November 30-January 1).

Alexei said: “I have found my course at Performers College very enjoyable, challenging at times and intense, but worth every second. So many opportunities and experiences made in the three years of training. Having teachers and guests teachers from all different backgrounds/genres and experiences in the industry gives us the knowledge and we learn from them to be versatile so we are prepared, ready for when we graduate. I auditioned for Paul Holman Associates (PHA) last year for Peter Pan in Chesterfield, where I played the part of Pirate Cecco and got opportunity to go on as Peter Pan himself. This year, I got invited to attend an audition for the company and got offered the part of one of comedy-duo policemen in Aladdin which happens to be in Worthing which is my hometown. So I’ll be at home for Christmas this year. I’ve always loved panto. It’s always great fun. I think it’s a great way to celebrate the festive season. It gets you into the Christmas spirit.”

Worthing’s Roots & Shoots Folk Christmas 2018 offers a string of festive entertainments



Aladdin's cave is just across the way from Cinderella's kitchen... in Bognor Regis!





Bognor's Cinderella captures the true spirit of panto



Mark Jones is delighted to be back in panto in Worthing!



Titus Rowe is delighted to be back in panto in Bognor Regis!



First anniversary for Jake at St Richard Singers' Christmas concert in Chichester





Latest novel from Yapton author Roberta Grieve goes back to childhood memories





Brighton date for concert celebrating the music of Pixar with films including Toy Story, Ratatouille and A Bug’s Life



Sussex dates on Ben Elton's tour as he returns to the stage after 15 years



Arundel's Carly Paoli releases Christmas single in support of our soldiers







Lindisfarne and Oysterband to headline Bognor's 2019 Southdowns Folk Festival



Major new bursary for Chichester outsider artists charity in conjunction with The Arts Society South Downs



CBeebies presenter Rebecca Keatley is delighted to join the panto fun in Worthing!







Find out the films coming up on the big screen at Worthing Theatres