Jane Austen on stage on tour

Chapterhouse Theatre Company, now in its 19th year of touring open-air theatre to country houses, castles and heritage sites across the UK and Ireland, brings an adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility to Haslemere Museum’s gardens on Wednesday, July 25.

Spokeswoman Ceri O’Hara said: “It is the story of two sisters, Elinor and Marianne Dashwood who make their first forays into the exciting world of Regency society.

“Adapted by award-winning writer Laura Turner, this exquisite and lively tale follows the sisters as they fall in love, make mistakes and experience heartbreak for the first time in their quest to find a balance between sense and sensibility.

“Pack warm clothing and please bring your own low-backed chair or a rug to sit on and a picnic if you would like to eat while enjoying the performance.”

Doors open from 5.30pm for picnickers.

Tickets for the show are now on sale and available from the website www.chapterhouse.org.

