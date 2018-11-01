Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan combine for a night of hilarity in Worthing

Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan are joining forces for a night of comedy, stand-up and impressions at the Assembly Hall, Worthing on Monday, November 5.

Drawing on their wealth of experience, they promise a show of pure laughter and entertainment.

Spokesman Steve Hutt said: “The pair first teamed up last year for a one-off festival appearance and it proved a match made in comedy heaven so they decided the chance to work together again was simply too good to miss. Splitting the evening between them, the mix of Jasper’s inimitable stand-up and Alistair’s peerless impressions is a terrific experience for the audience and the artists alike.

“Jasper Carrott took a break from live performance after a 40-year career that has taken him around the globe and seen him win many awards including the prestigious BBC TV Personality of the Year and the British Comedy Awards Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2003 Jasper was awarded an OBE in Her Majesty’s New Year’s Honours List, in recognition of his outstanding work for charity.

“He is back now for what may be his final live shows,and thrilled to be working with Alistair.

“Alistair McGowan has worked in almost every area of show business/the arts over his 27-year career. He is an impressionist, a stand-up comic, an actor, singer and writer of sketches, articles, stage and radio plays but is still probably best known to British audiences for The Big Impression which was, for four years, one of BBC1’s top-rating comedy programmes - winning numerous awards, including a BAFTA.”

Tickets for An Evening Shared with Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan at the Assembly Hall, Worthing are available on 01903 206206 or visit http://worthingtheatres.co.uk.

