Littlehampton’s Star Ignited Performance Academy invited to perform in London’s West End

A Littlehampton performance school has been invited to perform on a London stage for one night only.

Star Ignited Performance Academy wowed audiences at The Windmill Theatre in Littlehampton last week with its production of 13 The Musical.

The cast of 13, all aged 11 to 15, has been invited to perform in the West End. Picture: Star Ignited Performance Academy

Now principal Stephanie Moorey has been given the opportunity to take the cast of 13, all aged 11 to 15, to the West End to perform on March 20.

Maria Prior, who is co-ordinating a fundraising campaign to pay for the experience, said: “These young people put their heart and soul into this show. They worked so hard and delivered exceptional performances.

“The principal has been offered an opportunity to take this show to the London stage for one night only but we need to raise £6,000 to achieve this for our young stars.”

Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper saw the show last Wednesday and said he was ‘blown away by such an amazing performance by these talented youngsters’.

The young cast impressed Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper with their talent. Picture: Star Ignited Performance Academy

Posting on Facebook, he said: “Don’t be put off by thinking it’s a kids production as the performers and creative team showed pure professionalism, talent and energy throughout. I applaud this group for taking on such a different show.”

A crowdfunding page was launched on Monday on JustGiving ‘to give these young people an amazing opportunity’ and already nearly £600 has been raised.

Maria said: “Our JustGiving page is making progress and we have advertising packages available. Obviously, if we could get any corporate sponsors who are able to donate a significant amount, that would be fantastic.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/star-ignited to make a donation.

Star Ignited Performance Academy, in High Street, Littlehampton, is a family-run academy for children of all ages with mixed abilities.

Stephanie, who founded the academy, said: “SIPA believe music is everything and offer one-to-one private tuition and after school groups for all ages in a range of disciplines.”

