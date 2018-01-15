Mike Gunn opens Crawley comedy night

Comedy Beats return to The Grasshopper in Crawley promising another fantastic night of comedy on Friday, February 2.

Spokesman Mark Coxon said: “We have been putting on shows at this venue for almost a year now and word is getting around that we are delivering some of the best comic line-ups in the south-east. At our last show we had people coming from Brighton for the gig. Normally people are going the other way to watch a comedy show of this quality but to start getting them to come to Crawley is really what this project is all about.

“Our aim has always been to put on the very best club comics and we pride ourselves on the quality of our shows. The audience size is now regularly going past the 100-mark. The venue are really supportive of what we are doing and have shown great faith in building the club. The atmosphere is really friendly, and the comedians often comment on how good the audience is. We always put one act on the bill with a strong TV credit but it's often one of the lesser-known acts who steals the show. Our regulars now know that each month they will see four of the very best comedians from the circuit.

“This month’s show is no exception. The opening act is Mike Gunn, a regular closer in all the major comedy clubs in the country. Two or three years ago he supported Lee Mack on his national tour. Some friends were going to see the show and I told them to make sure they got their early so as not to miss him. They came away raving about Mike saying he was the highlight of their evening.

“He has been a linchpin of the circuit for the last 20 years and is quality through and through. He carefully treads a line on the edge of what audiences find acceptable. A self-confessed pessimist, his style is quite downbeat. However, he has a brilliant comic mind and is revered by his workmates. His TV credits include Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow, Harry Hill's TV Burp and eight episodes of Al Murray's sitcom Time Gentlemen Please.

“After the first interval the Canadian comic Dana Alexander will take to the stage. Again a closing act in her own right, she is an edgy, bold but above all funny act. She started doing stand-up at the age of 18 and after achieving all she could in Canada she made the move to the UK in 2011.

“Since then she has become a regular fixture of the comedy scene over here while continuing to perform all over the world. She has performed in over 25 countries, and her TV credits in this country include Russell Howard's Good News.

“The closing act for the night is Troy Hawke. He is a character act and one of the rising stars of the circuit. He describes himself as an erudite, home schooled 1930s-throwback. Educated, sophisticated but utterly clueless. He tackles modern issues head on, in his own totally-unique way. This will be his third show for Comedy Beats and his first performance at The Grasshopper. Originally when I put this bill together I didn't think he would close the show but the more I watch him, the more I realise just how good he is. I am sure in a few years’ time he will be a household name.

“The compere for the evening is Phil Butler, without a doubt one of the finest on the circuit. If you like silly, you will love Phil. I was watching him the other day and remember thinking that although his work is totally contemporary, he has the same charm and sense of fun that you used to see in the likes of Eric Morecambe and Tommy Cooper. He is a fantastic performer with a cheeky and lovable persona. I know with him hosting this is going to be a great night.”

The show is at The Grasshopper in Tilgate, Crawley. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets can be bought in advance for £10 or on the door for £15 and available from either the venue or by visiting www.ComedyBeats.com