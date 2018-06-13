Rude Mechanicals at the Festival of Chichester

The Rude Mechanical Theatre Co takes in this year’s Festival of Chichester as it celebrates 20 years of touring. Oberon’s Cure plays Halnaker Park Cottage on Sunday, June 17.

Creative director Pete Talbot said: “Oberon’s Cure is based on Titania’s accusation in A Midsummer Night’s Dream that her husband Oberon has had an affair with ‘this bouncing Amazon’, Hippolyta, and is therefore an imagined prequel to Shakespeare’s play.

“It is basically about an old man who is not capable of resisting a beautiful young woman. Now when hasn’t that been in the news recently! But he is made to look ridiculous by his inadequacy – and the foolish lack of self-awareness makes him into a sad, pathetic individual. But there is forgiveness, too, as Titania teaches him a lesson and appeals to him to grow old gracefully with her and not be always chasing after girls. But do we want to grow old gracefully?”

Tickets £16 on www.therudemechanicaltheatre.co.uk. Starts 7.30pm. Picnics from 6pm.

