Southwick pupils discover teacher is Fairy Godmother

There is magic in the air at Eastbrook Primary Academy in Southwick, now year-six pupils have discovered their teacher is a fairy godmother.

Suzanne Green has joined the Southwick Players cast for Cinderella, with ten performances at the Barn Theatre in Southwick from Saturday, December 29, to Saturday, January 5.

Suzanne Green is delighted to take on such an important role in this iconic pantomime

Dressed in a fabulous costume, complete with wings and wand, she will create a magical feeling on stage as Fairy Godmother in the pantomime, written by Norman Robbins.

Suzanne, who lives just a stone’s throw from the purpose-built theatre at Southwick Community Centre, is music co-ordinator at the school, in Manor Hall Road, and runs the choir, recorder club and violin club.

She said: “I am delighted to take on such an important role in this iconic pantomime. A large picture of me in costume has appeared in the staff room and now the pupils have found out what I am doing over the Christmas and New Year holiday, they are very excited and asking their parents to bring them to see the show.”

With music so much to the fore in her professional life, Suzanne was delighted to discover the Fairy Godmother closes the end of Act One with a big musical number, involving the transformation of Cinderella, played by 17-year-old Poppy Hall from Shoreham.

As her kitchen rags are replaced by a sumptuous ball gown, Cinderella and Fairy Godmother will be assisted by the junior ensemble, some only six years old and taking part in their first production. The children will be playing mice and helping to gather the items needed for the transformation.

The pantomime has five matinées and five evening performances. Tickets are £12. Visit www.southwickplayers.org.uk or telephone the box office on 01273 597094 for more information.

A Street Cat Named Bob author James Bowen records charity Christmas single with Shoreham musician

Children made lifelong members of Neighbourhood Watch after six-week course at Upper Beeding Primary School

Christmas tree donated to Shoreham Fire Station