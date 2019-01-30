Stand-up Angela Barnes brings her Rose Tinted show to to Brighton Komedia

Stand-up Angela Barnes is on the road with Rose Tinted, heading to Brighton Komedia on Wednesday, February 6

Spokeswoman Amanda Emery said: “Once again, Angela Barnes sold out show after show at last year’s Edinburgh Festival and picked up some well-earned critical acclaim along the way. Now she brings that show, Rose Tinted, on a tour of the UK in 2019.

“You may have seen or heard Angela on a number of topical comedy TV and radio shows, and do you know what? She is just about fed up of the news! She’s anxious, she’s depressed and she’s fatigued. Bored of Brexit, tired of Trump and knackered by North Korea. The world is going to hell in a handcart and Angela, a natural pessimist, is fed up of commentating on it all as it happens.

“But can a renowned pessimist like Angela really find it in herself to accentuate the positive, look on the bright side and pop on her rose-tinted specs to make the bad stuff go away? Just for a little bit? Like maybe for an hour? Or is she better off confronting the horrible stuff and laughing in its ugly face? This is stand-up and stories from a woman who is just, like the rest of us, trying to live her life… and wouldn’t mind a taste of that ignorant bliss she’s heard so much about!

“Before becoming a comedian, Angela worked in health and social care. In 2011, she won the BBC New Comedy Award and became a finalist at the 2011 Latitude Festival New Act of the Year competition. Since then Angela has become a regular on BBC’s The News Quiz, Newsjack and Mock The Week. She has also appeared on Live At The Apollo (BBC2), The Now Show (BBC Radio 4), Stand Up For The Week (Channel 4/Open Mic) and Russell Howard’s Good News (BBC3).

“Besides Rose Tinted’s success at the Fringe in 2018, Angela was also awarded the Edinburgh Panel Prize as part of the Home Safe Collective – a project to help vulnerable comedians get home safely after shows, in the wake of the tragic death of Australian stand-up Eurydice Dixon.”

"I saw all the blood and was convinced I was going to die"



Major new exhibition opens at the National Trust's Petworth House



40th anniversary celebrations for Chichester Cinema at New Park



Brilliant young musical talents star on the Chichester stage



New book tells story of West Sussex's architectural "medieval jigsaw puzzle"



First acts for The Isle of Wight Festival 2019 announced



African stone sculptures go on show at Chichester's Oxmarket



Paul Winner's Arundel exhibition will help young artists



40th anniversary celebrations for Chichester Cinema at New Park



Painting becomes an unlikely star of the show after years in a Chichester school storeroom



Chichester arts charity Outside In wins business backing from Investec



Chichester exhibition explores the restorative power of art in dark times







Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society promise panto fun!



First-ever LGBT support group launches in Chichester



Your chance to help illustrate Lexi's new book!



West Sussex Music offers a different take on musical chairs!



Historic Kings Theatre promising its "biggest year" yet.



Arundel Players to kick off 2019 with Spelling Bee play





Chris Coote and Friends gather for Bognor Regis Music Club



New opportunities at Chichester Music Centre

