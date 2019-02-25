Stand-up Joanna Neary confirms Worthing date

Matt's Comedy Club presents Joanna Neary: Wife on Earth in the Connaught Studio, Worthing on Thursday, March 7 at 8pm

Spokesman Russ Bravo said: “Joanna Neary is back with her latest array of characters, all investigating the history of marriage, hosted by Joanna's much-loved Celia character inspired by Brief Encounter.

“When Celia, a repressed housewife with a tempestuously-romantic inner life, and husband Fred reach their 30th wedding anniversary and find they've bought each other the same shower cap, Celia re-evaluates her life. Is there more to life than making a scale model of the Trans-Siberian Express?

“In 2016 Celia's debut show received a Best Show Nomination for Dave's Leicester Comedy Festival,”

Tickets are £10 (£8 concessions) from worthingtheatres.co.uk or 01903 206206.

