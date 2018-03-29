Story Factory fun in Chichester

Chichester’s award-winning Story Factory is embracing food and felony this Easter with a theme of Crime and Nourishment. It all takes place on Friday, April 13 at St Wilfrid’s Hall in Durnford Close, across the road from Parklands Primary School,

Story Factory co-founder Katy Lassetter explained: “Paddington Bear’s marmalade sandwiches got him into several sticky situations and Bruce Bogtrotter’s theft of Miss Trunchball’s cake left him biting off much more than he could chew. As for Alice, she bitterly regretted doing as she was told by the bottle that was labelled Drink Me when she fell down the rabbit hole.

“With an established history in literature, food and drink makes for a fascinating theme from which to explore stories, art and music – especially with the added twist of crime and wrongdoing.

“We are also delighted to welcome The Book of Bera author Suzie Wilde as our guest expert. Suzie’s debut novel in the Bera trilogy was critically acclaimed – one of the top five Science Fiction and Fantasy stories of 2017 – and we are so lucky that she has agreed to come along and give the children some top tips on descriptive writing. We have also got an art element that will be led by local artist Jessica Venables and will entail the children creating their own gallery.”

Winner of the Contribution to the Arts award at December’s Observer Community Awards, Story Factory aims to inspire young imaginations through workshops that include sessions in creative writing, art, music and storytelling as well as games and performance. “For me, it is all about allowing that imagination to roam free and unhindered by the need to spell or punctuate perfectly,” said Vicky Edwards, Katy’s partner in creative crime. “I always tell our children that having the initial idea and telling a compelling story are the most important elements.

“Without a cracking idea and an exciting narrative you don’t have a story. Our focus is on creating stories. Story Factory children have the most incredible ideas and a day with them never fails to inspire me! As part of the Crime and Nourishment session children will also create their own food crime-inspired rhythms under the guidance of music practitioner Mike Fry and there will also be storytelling sessions in the Cosy Corner for younger children.

“While guided, workshops are not prescriptive, enabling a broad age range of participants (children six-13 years) to work happily alongside each other. Past guests include authors, publishers, illustrators, story massage practitioners and newspaper editors, all of whom have loved being part of such inventiveness and originality.”

See www.facebook.com/StoryFactoryChichester

Booking: katy@chichestercopywriter or call 01243 533421.

