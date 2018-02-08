Story fun is the promise in Arundel

Chichester’s award-winning Story Factory is expanding to Arundel.

Winners of the Contribution to the Arts award at December’s Observer Community Awards, Story Factory founders Katy Lassetter and Vicky Edwards have confirmed that a Story Factory workshop will take place in Arundel on Sunday, March 4 as well as the regular Easter workshop in Chichester.

Vicky said: “Offering fun, imagination-stretching sessions in creative writing, art and music in one day, Royals and Wrong’uns will be the theme for the workshop, which will take place at the historically-inspirational setting of Arundel Town Hall, where guest experts will include historian and writer Mark Phillips and Story Factory’s resident music practitioner Mike Fry.

“Steeped in history, Arundel’s landmarks make a glorious backdrop for stories. From royalty at the castle to smugglers on the river and inmates at the jail, historian Mark Phillips will begin the day by giving children a localised whistle-stop tour down the centuries, setting the stage for their own tales which they will also illustrate.

“Collectively, the group will take part in The Big Song Writing Challenge, a song based on their work that will be performed for parents at the end of the day. With plenty of fun and games along the way, there will also be storytelling sessions in the Cosy Corner for younger children.

“Beginning life almost four years ago as a one-off workshop to gauge interest in storytelling through different mediums, at the heart of all activities is the aim of allowing children to explore their imaginations and to encourage creative flair. While guided, workshops are not prescriptive, and this flexible approach enables a broad age range of participants (children six-13 years.)

“Past guests include authors, publishers, illustrators, story-massage practitioners, and newspaper editors, all of whom have loved being part of such inventiveness and originality.”

Sarah Peirson, mother of ten-year-old Kitty, said: “Story Factory is fun, involving and inspiring,” said

Emily, who is a 13-year-old with a variety of learning difficulties, dyslexia and hypermobility issues that make writing hard, is a regular attendee. Her mum Grainne Saunders said:

“It’s really evident, when you see the faces of all the children at the end of the day, that everyone has really wanted to be at Story Factory and that everyone has had a great time … that includes the adults! As an onlooker, I have a strong impression that it’s been great fun for everyone.”

Vicky added: “Sussex Arts Academy (SAA), which aims to provide easier access to the best in arts and cultural education for young people across West Sussex, plays an important part in this creative event. This time, SAA has helped Story Factory to secure funding and support from Arundel Town Council, which is looking to improve the offering of arts programmes for children in the local area.”

The workshop will take place on Sunday, March 4 at Arundel Town Hall, 10am-4pm. There will be a sharing of work presented for parents of participants at the end of the day. For further details see http://www.facebook.com/StoryFactoryChichester/

Booking: katy@chichestercopywriter or call 01243 533421.