Superstar chef visits Sussex as part of UK tour

Superstar chef James Martin will be visiting Sussex as part of his new theatre tour across the UK.

On the Road Again sees James building on the success of his 2016 tour, bringing the experiences of his hit TV shows ‘French Adventure’, ‘American Adventure’ and ‘Saturday Morning with James Martin’ to this brand new live show.

And he stops off at the Brighton Centre on Sunday October 21.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale on Friday (April 6) at 9am, and on pre-sale via Ticketmaster at 8am today (Wednesday April 4).

James’ legendary cooking skills will be on display, dazzling the audiences with his skill, speed and dexterity, and of course his usual unabashed humour.

Audiences can expect an entertaining, fast-moving immersive show, jam-packed with James’ signature cooking demonstrations and full of exciting twists, big surprises and some very special additions.

Although food will be at the heart of the show, Martin will also be joined by special guests and much much more.

In 2016 James learned to play guitar for the tour, so who knows what surprise he will pull out of the pan this year!

James commented ; “I can’t wait to get back on the road for this tour. Last time around I was absolutely blown away by the reception. It was really thrilling to be able interact more directly with an audience, which is something I can’t do on TV.

“Lots has happened since the last tour, I’ve been on a culinary journey of a lifetime with my French and American Adventure TV shows and my Saturday morning show. I hope to integrate these fabulous food experiences in to a tasty live show! I’ll be pulling together my favourite recipes and mixing in plenty of surprises and special guests in what I hope is going to be feast of a performance!”

The tour reflects James’s love of hearty food as well as some of his other passions... the great outdoors, and, of course, fast cars. There will also be a regional guest chef who will add an exciting dynamic to each show.

James will welcome guests into his on-stage kitchen, including some of his celebrity friends and members of the audience. Plus look out for an exciting twist every night as James attempts to create a dish in the most difficult of circumstances...

James commented. “It’s very important for me that we put on a show and a performance. It’s not just going to be me standing at an oven baking some bread! I had such great feedback from the first tour that I am determined to put all my energy into this one to make it even better!”

For more information and to book tickets visit jamesmartinlive.com\website.