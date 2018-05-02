Ten things coming up in the Wothing area

Things you mustn't miss...

1 Music. Shoreham-based jazz pianist Victoria Wilson is enjoying a positive response to her new self-released album telling the story of Marian McPartland. Victoria said: “Marian McPartland’s story was one of great interest to me and is a story of an extraordinary pianist I thought worthwhile retelling. She’s one of the greatest British-born jazz pianists. She’s just not really known about in the mainstream and I think that’s a real shame.” To celebrate what would have been Marian’s centenary, Victoria, joined by Dave Green on double bass and Steve Brown on drums, created an album of Marian’s work, entitled Bohemia After Dark: The Music of Marian McPartland. Victoria will be playing a selection of her music Upstairs at the Harbour Club on Shoreham Beach on Friday, May 4 from 7.30pm.

2 Music. On Friday, May 4, The Jonny Hepbir Quartet make a return to Steyning Jazz Club. Spokesman Colin Jilks said: “These are musicians whose love of their music, with their eclectic mix of jazz standards and Gypsy Jazz, à la Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grapelli, produces captivatingly-outstanding performances. Mike Piggott’s lilting glissando violin is a thrilling experience, magically recreating original Stephane Grapelli numbers, together with the authentic guitar backing of Jonny Hepbir and Jason Henson’s irresistibly-driving chord sequences and syncopated swing rhythms. These are guitarists of the highest order playing instinctively together, their solos and scintillating tête-à-têtes irresistibly entwining with Dan Sheppard’s musically-benevolent double bass playing, all aided by Sarah Oschlag’s hushed vocals, providing a seductive icing on this awesome musical cake.” Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft 8pm. Doors open 7.15pm. Information Tel: Denis Cummings 01903 814017

3 Music. On Saturday, May 5, Steyning Music Society welcomes to the town the unusual combination of flute, viola and harp in the shapely form of the Pelléas Ensemble. The ensemble recently won the Royal Philharmonic Society’s Henderson Chamber Ensemble Award, and the 2017 Elias Fawcett Award for Outstanding Chamber Ensemble at the Royal Overseas League competition. The Pelléas Ensemble is the winner of the St Martin’s Chamber Music Competition 2016. For Steyning, Pelléas be playing music by Dubois, Corelli, Rachmaninoff, Bax, Bartok, Ravel and Gershwin. The concert is at the Steyning Centre and begins at 7.30pm. Tickets available in advance from the Steyning Bookshop or on 01903 812662. More information can be found at www.steyningmusicsociety.org.

4 Music. Worthing Musical Comedy Society’s production of Meet Me in St Louis plays Worthing’s Connaught Theatre from May 1-5. Based on the MGM film, Meet Me In St Louis promises a delightful portrait of a turn-of-the-century American family. It is the summer of 1903, and the Smith family eagerly anticipates the opening of the 1904 World’s Fair... Tickets from Worthing Theatres.

5 Theatre. Following a highly successful run at Edinburgh Fringe 2017, Theatre Re’s The Nature of Forgetting now launches an international tour, coming to Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on May 10 and 11. It is a powerful, explosive and joyous piece about what is left when memory and recollection are gone (top circle).

6 Book launch. The first in-depth look at the Arundel Campaign looks at one of the forgotten episodes of the English Civil War. Arundel at War 1642-1644 by Rosemary Hagedorn has been published by www.troubador.co.uk. Rosemary is launching the book at Arundel Museum on May 5 at noon. “The book is the result of some intensive research into the events of the winter of 1643-44. It is an astonishing story which has been almost forgotten. I have discovered new information which challenges the accepted accounts and unearthed a few more mysteries, such as where are the bodies?” The book contains eye-witness reports, timelines, colour aerial photographs, specially-drawn maps and early engravings. The book is published at £13.99;; 01235 465521; tradeorders@orcabookservices.co.uk

7 Theatre. Southwick Opera are staging Oklahoma! at The Barn Theatre, Southwick from May 9-12. The first collaboration of famed partners Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, Oklahoma! set the American musical theatre standard. Set in Western Indian Territory just after the turn of the 20th century, the spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the backdrop for the love story between Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a farm girl. The road to true love is anything but smooth, but there is no doubt that these two romantics will succeed in making a life together. 7.30pm with a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets on 01273 597094 or www.southwickcommunitycentre.org.uk (lower circle).

8 Art. Arundel-based contemporary landscape artist Frances Knight offers her solo exhibition New Light at the little art gallery, West Wittering until May 13.

9 Festival. Performance poets Nav Vilain and Rain Heron join together for 2 Voices + 1 Sound for the Brighton Fringe on Saturday and Sunday, May 5 and 6 at 6pm at the Latest Music Bar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton. Their original poems are paired with ambient music by French DJ Matgorski. Tickets 01273 687171.

10 Theatre. King Charles III by Mike Bartlett is to be staged by Brighton Little Theatre, 9 Clarence Gardens, Brighton from Saturday, May 5-Saturday, May 12. Spokesman Steve Evans sets the scene: “Queen Elizabeth II is dead. After a lifetime of waiting, her son ascends to the throne. A future of power. But how to rule? Mike Bartlett’s play explores the people beneath the crown.” Box office: 0844 888 0432.

