The Lady Vanishes... in Guildford!

Husband and wife Juliet Mills and Maxwell Caulfield star in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Lady Vanishes at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from Monday to Saturday, February 11 to 16.

When Socialite Iris’ unexpected travelling companion suddenly disappears, Iris is perplexed to find that all the other passengers deny ever having seen her.

But with the help of musician Max, she turns detective and together they try to solve the mystery of why the lady vanished…

This adaption of the Hitchcock classic stars celebrated Emmy award-winning actress Juliet Mills. Juliet’s stage debut was with her father John Mills in the movie In Which We Serve, aged just 11 weeks. More recently, she portrayed Caroline DuPlessis’ sister, played by her real-life sister, Hayley, in ITV’s Wild at Heart and the lead in US paranormal drama Passions, which ran for eight years. Her major stage debut was in Peter Shaffer’s Five Finger Exercise, in which she starred in the West End and on Broadway age 16.

Award-winning Maxwell Caulfield’s numerous big screen and TV roles include starring with Michelle Pfeiffer in Grease 2 and as Miles Colby in the hit American soap opera Dynasty and its spin-off series The Colbys. Maxwell made his Broadway debut in J B Priestley’s An Inspector Calls and his West End stage debut as Billy Flynn in Chicago.

The cast also features Lorna Fitzgerald, fresh from her shock departure from BBC’s EastEnders in the role of Abi Branning, Matt Barber (Atticus Aldridge in Downtown Abbey), Robert Duncan (Drop The Dead Donkey), Philip Lowrie (Dennis Tanner in Coronation Street) and Ben Nealon (Soldier Soldier).

Tickets on 01483 440000 or by visiting the website at http://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk



