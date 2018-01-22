The spirit of Scrooge isn't remotely alive and well in Brighton!

One of literature’s most notorious skinflints prompted plenty of generosity in Brighton over Christmas.

TRUESTORY theatre company producer James Turnbull said: “The famously tight-fisted, mean-spirited, money-grabbing Scrooge – who finds redemption in Dickens’ A Christmas Carol – must be beside himself as the show raised more than £4,200 for local charities during its three-week run at The Spire this Christmas.

“Taking place in a cold church with nothing but some hot mulled wine and mince pies to keep you warm, the production was a huge hit with audiences. After each performance the young actors collected money for charity, managing to raise a whopping £4,203.

“The message in Dickens’ classic tale is as relevant now as it was 145 years ago when he wrote it. The stark inequality in our society means we live in a world of have and have-nots, but, as Scrooge finds out, all the money in the world can’t truly buy you happiness. Our audiences understood that and were incredibly generous in supporting our campaign to raise money for two important charities. It is a wonderful thing to be able to present this money to organisations that make life a little better for the people of Brighton.

“The collection raised £2,000 for The Spire, a new creative space in East Brighton (where the show was performed) to help them make the old church more accessible and £2,203 for The Clock Tower Sanctuary who save the lives of young people experiencing homelessness in the city, giving them support to get off the streets and move forward positively as they move to adulthood.

“The show starred six young performers who visited the Clock Tower Sanctuary to see the centre, find out about the work they do and present their £2,203 donation.”

Natalia Borg, development manager, The Clock Tower Sanctuary, said: “We are so grateful to TRUESTORY theatre company and the cast for their support. They have raised such a fantastic amount! A huge thank you to the audience, whose generosity really reflects how concerned the local community are about the high level of homelessness in the city.”

The theatre company behind the show, TRUESTORY, also ran a crowdfunded project to give 100 tickets to East Brighton residents who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford to see a show this Christmas.

James said: “The show took place in East Brighton, an area of the city with some of the worst poverty in the country. We didn’t want to exclude anyone who wanted to see it from coming, so working with one of East Brighton’s heroes, community worker Graham Allen, we were able to offer tickets to families in supported housing, community groups and others to come. Seeing a theatre show won’t solve the problems that people face every day to survive in this city, but, for one moment, it offers an experience to share with loved ones and a chance to form happy memories together.”