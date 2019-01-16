The Thinking Drinkers bring their Thinking Drinkers' Pub Crawl to Brighton

The Thinking Drinkers bring their new UK tour The Thinking Drinkers' Pub Crawl to The Komedia in Brighton on January 24.

Spokesman Matthew Christian said: “Following a hugely-successful UK tour and Edinburgh Festival run with their last hilarious show, The Thinking Drinkers are embarking on a bar-hop through history as part of their new show Pub Crawl – a unique imbibing experience during which every single audience member tastes five fabulous drinks. For free!

“Beginning with the cerebral wine-sipping symposiums of Ancient Greece via Wild West saloons, Victorian gin palaces and all the way through to the classic Great British pub, The Thinking Drinkers travel the world’s most wonderful watering holes while furnishing their audience with several samples of seriously-delicious drinks.

“As educational as it is entertaining, The Thinking Drinkers Pub Crawl is a riotous and intoxicating exploration of history’s greatest drinking establishments – an especially pertinent celebration given the fact that 18 pubs are closing every week.

“The Thinking Drinkers are award-winning drinks writers and comedy performers Ben McFarland and Tom Sandham. They are drinks columnists for the Sunday Telegraph and The Spectator and write about enlightened imbibing for an array of international publications including the National Geographic, Esquire, Shortlist, The Times, The Guardian, Time Out London, Conde Nast Traveller, Imbibe Magazine, The Independent and Drinks Retailer News.

“Authorities on all aspects of alcohol, The Thinking Drinkers have appeared on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch and regularly appear on radio and television espousing their Drink Less. Drink Better mantra.

“Having met in their 20s whilst working on a leading pub magazine, Ben and Tom left for America where they co-wrote the award-winning Good Beer Guide West Coast USA. Since then, the dynamic duo has written and performed seven critically acclaimed sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, transferred to the Soho Theatre, London’s West End, Madrid and toured the UK extensively including performances at the Cheltenham Literature Festival, Taste of London and the Great Yorkshire Fringe.

“One of their previous Edinburgh shows, The Thinking Drinkers Guide to the Legends of Liquor, subsequently inspired their award-winning book The Thinking Drinkers: An Enlightened Imbibers Guide to Alcohol while Thinking Drinkers: History of Alcohol, their last show, went on a successful sell-out nationwide tour in 2018.”

