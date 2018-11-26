Ugly Sisters will perform at Southwick Community Association Christmas fair

Southwick Community Association will be welcoming the Ugly Sisters as guests of honour at its annual Christmas fair.

The characters from Southwick Players’ pantomime have already been raising eyebrows in Southwick Square and there is likely to be more mayhem when they pop into Southwick Community Centre on Saturday for the Christmas fair, from 10am to 1.30pm.

The Ugly Sisters, H Reeves, left, and Ian Bishop at Southwick Square Meats. Picture: Miles Davies

H Reeves and Ian Bishop went on a whirlwind tour of the shops in Southwick Square, handing out leaflets promoting Cinderella, which will be staged at The Barn Theatre in Southwick from Saturday, December 29, to Saturday, January 5.

Pantomime director Mandy Reeves said: “There were quite a few raised eyebrows as the pair sailed through the square, popping into shops on the way as they handed out fliers to shoppers, promoting the Southwick Players’ pantomime, Cinderella, a traditional festive treat.

“The sisters will be guests of honour at the Christmas Fair on Saturday, when they will mingle with stallholders and treat those attending to a rendition, on stage in the main hall, of one of their panto songs, I Feel Like A Woman.”

Southwick Community Association includes the various groups that use Southwick Community Centre as their base, who join forces for the festive season to put on a bumper Christmas fair.

