Worthing’s Phoenix Friday 50+ Sport and Social Club solves Egyptian murder mystery

An Egyptian murder mystery played out at Worthing Leisure Centre when the Phoenix Friday 50+ Sport and Social Club gathered for a social evening.

The club’s thespian group, Phoenix Players, provided a great evening’s entertainment with Mystery of the Pyramids of Giza, an Egyptian-themed dinner and fancy dress.

Best costumer winner Jane Bristow, dressed as Cleopatra

Jeanie Dickenson, club co-ordinator, said: “On this occasion, the parts were enacted by the thespians with audience participation.

“The event is produced annually by Janet Bowers and this year was jointly directed by Phil Spanton and Pauline Wormald.

“Everyone enjoyed the evening and the themed meal created by the catering manager, Nicci Parish.”

The best costume prize of a bottle of fizz was won by Jane Bristow, who dressed as Cleopatra. There was also a prize for the team who unmasked the murderer, played by David Oakley.

Producer Janet Bowers, left, with co-directors Phil Spanton and Pauline Wormald

Men and women aged over 50 are welcome at the club, either as individuals or as couples. For more information, telephone Jeanie Dickinson on 01903 694657.

