Worthing Theatres confirm 2018 broke their pantomime records

With more than 30,000 tickets sold, Aladdin has officially become Worthing Theatres’ highest grossing-pantomime of all time.

The 2018 Christmas production brought in 6.5 per cent more revenue than the 2017 pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and sales have increased by 51.5 per cent since their previous production of Aladdin at the Connaught Theatre in 2014.

Collaborating with Paul Holman Associates for the fourth consecutive year, Aladdin captured the hearts of families across Sussex with its traditional jokes, hit numbers, costumes and scenery.

The production’s cast included pop superstar Lee Latchford-Evans from STEPS in the title role, alongside children’s favourite CBeebies presenter Rebecca Keatley as Princess Jasmine. Mark Jones brought the house down as the silly but lovable Wishee Washee, and award-nominated comedian Vikki Stone played the male baddie Abanazar. The dame magic was provided by Brighton Cabaret artist Dave Lee and the mystical Genie of the Lamp was voiced by Brian Blessed.

Amanda O’ Reilly, head of culture for Worthing Theatres, said: “We’re very proud to provide our patrons with an unforgettable experience at our pantomime year after year, and these remarkable sales reflect how our Christmas production has become a well-established and special family tradition over the festive period. This significant growth represents how we have cemented ourselves as one of the biggest pantomimes in Sussex, and our next magical production of Cinderella promises to enchant adults and children alike.”

Pantomime Producer Paul Holman said: “Following the phenomenal popularity of Aladdin, we are delighted to continue our collaboration with Worthing Theatres in 2019 and look forward to bringing a spectacular production of Cinderella (everybody’s favourite pantomime!) to the Pavilion Theatre this Christmas. Audiences can expect ever more magical special effects, the highest quality production values and an exciting star line-up to be announced soon along with plenty of the audience participation for all ages that Worthing’s traditional family pantomime is renowned for.”

Sales are already flying for Cinderella, Worthing Theatres’ 2019 pantomime. For early-bird tickets at the best prices, book tickets before Friday, July 19. For more information on tickets visit worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 206206.

