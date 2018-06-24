Your chance to own DVD of new TV thriller Innocent

Sussex Newspapers have got three copies of the new TV thriller Innocent to give away.

Brimming with suspicion, secrets and lies, Innocent is an enthralling new thriller starring Line of Duty’s Lee Ingleby as a man trying to put his shattered life back together following his release from prison, after serving time for his wife’s murder. This four-part thriller has arrived on DVD courtesy of Acorn Media International, following its run on ITV in May.

Written by Matthew Arlidge (Silent Witness) and Chris Lang (Dark Heart) and starring a stellar cast including Cold Feet’s Hermione Norris (In The Club), Angel Coulby (The Tunnel) and Adrian Rawlins (Girlfriends), this gripping series is set for its DVD release on 21 May 2018.

After seven years in a high security prison, David Collins’ (Ingleby – The A Word), conviction for the murder of his wife, Tara, is overturned due to a technicality, or as his lawyer puts it “an appalling miscarriage of justice”. Able to start his life again and begin to rebuild relationships with his family and friends, David vows to regain custody of his children and bring the guilty to justice.

As a new investigation is launched, headed by DI Cathy Hudson (Coulby), dark secrets of abuse, affairs and money troubles rise to the surface. From jealous sisters to disgruntled lovers, these secrets rip fragile relationships apart at the seams. But one question remains: is David Collins truly innocent?

Innocent is an engrossing drama that will have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

Special features include:

• Interview with co-writers Matthew Arlidge and Chris Lang and editor Michael Harrowes

• Picture Gallery

• Subtitles

Cat No: AV3406 RRP: £19.99

Running Time: 186 mins. approx Certificate: 12