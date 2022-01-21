10 things to do in the Worthing area in February half-term

4. Sompting Brooks

Follow the Sompting Brooks River Trail along the brand new route of the Broadwater Brook, next to establishing wildflower meadows. Take in the artwork and sculptures created by the local community, stop in the living willow hide to observe the fascinating bird life and end up at the seating and picnic area with fantastic views of the South Downs. Visit oart.org.uk/epic for more details.

Photo: JPIMedia