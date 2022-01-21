Scroll through our gallery for 10 things to do in the Worthing area in February half-term and if you have other ideas for us to add to the list, please do let us know.
1. APW Art House Kids Holiday Club
The February half-term holiday club offers fun-filled sessions full of great creative activities for children aged six and up, including a special session for children aged 11 and over on February 25. Cill work on three or four small projects and will have loads of lovely work to take home. Visit www.arthouseworthing.co.uk for more details.
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Littlehampton Pancake Olympics
The annual contest, organised by Littlehampton Town Council, is back in Littlehampton High Street on Saturday, February 26, from 11am to 1pm. Teams can of three or four, made up of adults or children, will take part in Olympics-inspired events like pancake curling, a relay race and traditional pancake flipping. Call 01903 732063 or email [email protected] for more information.
Photo: JPIMedia
3. Puddle Jumping Championship
The South East Puddle Jumping Championship will be at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre from Saturday, February 19, to Sunday, February 27. Put on your wellies, get out into nature and have a splashing time. Best children's score of the day wins a colourful, rainbow umbrella. All activities are included in the admission ticket. Visit www.wwt.org.uk for more information.
Photo: JPIMedia
4. Sompting Brooks
Follow the Sompting Brooks River Trail along the brand new route of the Broadwater Brook, next to establishing wildflower meadows. Take in the artwork and sculptures created by the local community, stop in the living willow hide to observe the fascinating bird life and end up at the seating and picnic area with fantastic views of the South Downs. Visit oart.org.uk/epic for more details.
Photo: JPIMedia