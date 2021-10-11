Postponed from February, the unpredictable weather behaved itself and offered up the perfect race conditions for the 13.1 mile course around Brighton. The event marked the 31st anniversary of the Brighton Half Marathon and was dubbed ‘the happiest half’ by runners and spectators alike.

The race was started at 9am by ‘Beaky’ a new seagull mascot for the race, which is organised by Brighton HIV charity The Sussex Beacon. The route took runners past the stunning seafront cliff tops of east Brighton, the Royal Pavilion, The Grand Brighton hotel, the i360, the colourful beach huts of Hove seafront and the Brighton Palace Pier.

Bill Puddicombe, chief executive of The Sussex Beacon said the charity was so happy the event was back, adding: "It was a fantastic event, with thousands of runners turning out to support the race. The Brighton Half Marathon is the main fundraising event of The Sussex Beacon, but we also raise money for over 30 other charities, so it means a great deal to us to be back putting on this incredible event. A huge thank you to all the runners and volunteers who turned out, we couldn't do it without you!"

Those taking part ranged from the elite runners to the experienced half marathoners and hundreds of new runners. Thousands ran for charity with more than 30 causes benefiting, including local charities The Sussex Beacon, You Raise Me Up, SayAphasia and Chestnut Tree House children's hospice, and national charities including Alzheimer’s Society, Macmillan and the RFU Injured Players Foundation.

In the men’s race, course record holder and second time winner, Paul Navesey, of City of Portsmouth AC, took first place with a time of 68 minutes and 10 seconds; second place went to Marcus England, of Western Tempo (Gloucestershire), who came home in at 68 minutes and 55 seconds; third place went to James Turner of Brighton & Hove AC, who finished in 69 minutes and 29 seconds. The women’s race was won by elite runner, Bobby Searle of Brighton Phoenix, who finished in 82 minutes and 25 seconds, followed by Dani Tarleton of Hove-based Arena 80 AC in 83 minutes and 03 seconds. Third place went to Emily Proto of Lewes AC in 84 minutes and 33 seconds.

Go to brightonhalfmarathon.com for more on the race. Scroll through 31 photos from the day below, most taken by our photographer Jon Rigby. And, see more marathon photos here: Brighton Half Marathon photos | Brighton & Hove Independent (brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk)

