The Lions will be going round various roads in the town from Monday, December 13, to Friday, December 17. Each evening, you can see them out and about with the sleigh from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Santa’s first stops will be Prince Charles Close, The Ridgeway, Highdown, Downsway, Eastbank, Greenways and Mile Oak Road, on Monday.

Lion Susan Saunders said: “Hope to see you there! Further routes will be posted closer to the time. Please visit and like our Facebook page www.facebook.com/adureastlionsclub for exact routes and any last minute changes.”