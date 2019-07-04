Angmering Parish Council organises new fun dog show for village

Angmering Fun Dog Show is an exciting new event coming to Mayflower Park and it promises to be a great day out for all the family.

Organised by Angmering Parish Council, the show will be held on Saturday, July 20, from 11am to 4pm.

Watch a dog agility demonstration and put your own four-legged friend to the test at this new event for Angmering

There will be six classes to enter, craft stalls, numerous free children’s activities such as a bouncy castle and inflatable assault course, face painting and balloon modelling.

Meet representatives from various dog-related charities, such as Canine Partners and Guide Dogs for the Blind, and watch displays by Highdown Agility.

Tara Gambling, administrator for Angmering Parish Council, said: “We also have food and drink stands, and lots of other exciting things to see. This is a charity event and all money raised will go to the dog charities attending our fun day.”

Entrance is free for all classes and registration is from 11am on the day. The competition starts at 12pm with best fancy dress, followed by best puppy at 12.25pm, waggiest tail at 12.50pm, best veteran at 1.15pm, dog judges want to take home at 1.40pm and musical sits at 2.05pm.

Dogs must be aged over six months and the maximum number for each category will bew 15. Rosettes will be awarded to the top three dogs in each class.

Visit www.angmeringparishcouncil.gov.uk/news/entry/angmering-fun-dog-show for more information.