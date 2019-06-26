Care for Veterans’ Open Gardens includes tour of vast allotments space

Guided tours of West Tarring Allotments in Worthing are being offered as part of Care for Veterans’ Open Gardens initiative.

Visit the horticultural shop, wildlife area and a secret garden, learn about beekeeping from local experts and meet the working party.

West Tarring Allotments is offering visitors a guided tour as part of the Open Gardens initiative, being held by Care for Veterans. Photo by Derek Martin DM1963961a

Tours of this vast green space, off Ringmer Road, are available on Saturday, June 29, at 10am, 10.15am, 10.30am and 10.45am, but places must be booked in advance.

Organiser Antonia Shepherd, fundraising manager at Care for Veterans, said: “Open Gardens is a really simple but effective way to support our charity. We are very grateful to the volunteers at West Tarring Allotments for allowing visitors to come and see all of the hard work they do.

“The guided tours are a great opportunity for experienced or novice gardeners to come and learn more about running their own allotment or growing your own produce.”

The allotments are owned by Worthing Borough Council and run by a committee of volunteers, who are responsible for the general upkeep of the site. Much emphasis is put on creating a good environment for humans and wildlife, creating a peaceful but vibrant space.

Antonia said the guided tour will give visitors an opporunity to see for themselves the skill, endeavour and creativity involved.

See how people use scrap and plastic in useful and fun ways and finish off on the communal plot for tea, coffee and homemade cake.

A minimum donation of £5 is requested. Contact Antonia on 01903 218444 or visit www.careforveterans.org.uk

Open Gardens is one of many events organised by the Worthing-based charity this year, as it celebrates its 100-year anniversary.