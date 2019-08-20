Charity cricket day for Ataxia UK includes T20 game featuring past and present members of Portslade Cricket Club

Portslade Cricket Club is hosting a charity day to help a former player who is raising money for research into the rare neurological condition affecting his daughter.

The national charity Ataxia UK is the club’s charity of the year and money raised will go towards a research trial aimed at finding a treatment and cure for the rare neurological condition Friedreich’s ataxia (FA).

Ataxia UK supporters at Porstlade Cricket Club

Ian Morley from Lancing has organised the Ataxia Cricket Club Charity Day on Sunday, August 25, from 12.30pm to support his friend Richard Bradford, who used to live in Worthing and is an integral part of the club.

Richard is aiming to raise the full £15,000 for the research trial, as his 16-year-old daughter Megan has FA. She relies on a fully-automated chair to get around and her condition is progressing at an aggressive pace.

Richard said: “Funding is needed for this research and for small clinical trials to continue, which we hope can defeat this truly horrific condition. I must try everything to get Megs involved in this research, or I fear FA will slowly take her body and life away from her.”

The condition causes damage to the nervous-system and impaired muscle co-ordination. Symptoms usually include difficulty walking, and slowness and slurring of speech becomes progressively worse. In later stages of the condition, heart issues can develop and eventually stop the heart from beating.

Richard Bradford and his daughter Megan, who has the rare neurological condition Friedreich's ataxia

To support Richard’s fundraising, Portslade Cricket Club, at Benfield Valley Park, Old Shoreham Road, Hove, will host an exciting day of cricket, plus a raffle, blind auction and tasty barbecue.

A fun day for all the family with a tasty BBQ. Join the charity day on Sunday 25 August from 12.30pm at Sussex, BN3 7GD.

Andy Glover, club chairman, said: “Portslade Cricket Club is proud to be supporting Ataxia UK and #miles4meg as its club charity for 2019.

“The main match is a T20 game between past and present members of the cricket club. We are hoping to have a lot of people at the club on Sunday, supporting such a good cause and raising much-needed funds to support the charity in its continued research and development.

Supporters in East Street, Shoreham, taking a break during Richard's sponsored walk on Good Friday

“It will be great to see past players who have represented the club over the years playing again at Benfield.”

Visit Ataxia Cricket Club for more information.