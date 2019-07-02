Children take the lead for Friends of Broadwater and Worthing Cemetery tour

Children dressed in costume will be leading a tour for Friends of Broadwater and Worthing Cemetery this weekend.

Children Bringing More History Alive is a new tour for 2019, lasting an hour or so.

Visitors at an open day last year, celebrating the Friends of Broadwater and Worthing Cemetery's tenth anniversary. Photo by Derek Martin DM1880108a

Four boys and four girls will tell the stories of a well-known doctor, police superintendent, pub landlord and workhouse inmate who dared to complain about the quality of the potatoes he was served.

Learn more about Mary Hughes, famed for the nursery rhyme Mary Had a Little Lamb, and Molly Corbett, rumoured to be buried in a glass coffin.

The free tour is on Saturday, July 6. Meet at the chapels, in South Farm Road, Worthing, at 10.45am, where tour guide booklets are available for £1, alongside display boards and refreshments. The tour starts at 11am.

Visit www.fbwc.co.uk for more information.