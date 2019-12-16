Christmas festivities at Shoreham school as it prepares to host Merry Mince Pies event

St Nicolas and St Mary CE Primary School is holding its annual Merry Mince Pies event tomorrow (Tuesday, December 17).

The school will be opening its doors to offer cakes, tea and mince pies – served by pupils of the school and their parents.

St Nics choir will also be in attendance to spread some festive cheer by singing carols.

The event, taking place between 2pm and 3pm, is free and open to anyone who wants to attend.

St Nicolas and St Mary CE Primary School is located in Eastern Avenue, Shoreham.