Final time to see Channel View in Goring with National Garden Scheme openings

Having welcomed 4,000 visitors and raised £30,000 over 10 annual openings, the owners of Channel View in Goring are staging their final National Garden Scheme openings this year.

This is your last opportunity to see Trevor and Jennie Rollings’ garden at 52 Brook Barn Way, Goring.

Dense layers of flowers and foliage lure the visitor through hidden rooms

It will be open from Saturday to Monday, June 8 to 10, from 2pm to 5pm daily.

Jennie said: “We have created the garden over nearly 30 years, surrounding the suburban Tudor-style home with a rich mix of cottage, subtropical, Mediterranean, Antipodean and seaside planting.

“Dense layers of flowers and foliage lure the visitor through hidden rooms around a wildlife pond, under rose arches, along winding paths, into shady patios and past unusual curios.”

Jennie specialises in propagating plants, so there is always a large plant sale.

Home-made teas are in aid of the Chichester Diocesan Association for Family Support Work.

Jennie added: “Help us contribute to the £3million raised nationally for health charities eash year by visiting a garden in the National Garden Scheme.”

Entry £5, children free. To book group visits, contact Jennie and Trevor Rollings on 01903 242431 or email tjrollings@gmail.com.

Visit www.ngs.org.uk for more information.