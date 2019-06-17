Findon Valley Fun Dog Show set for best year yet

The sixth Findon Valley Fun Dog Show is set to be the best yet, with lots of exciting things to do for people of all ages.

This year’s show takes place on Sunday, June 23, at The Gallops, starting with a children’s fun run in the morning.

Daisy, last year's best in show winner, with Karen Keen

Geoff Raynsford​, chairman, said: “We have been striving to provide owners and their beloved dogs with an afternoon of goodwill and fun.

“This year, we will be providing lovely pizzas, tea, coffee, homemade cakes, a beer and prosecco tent, a bouncy castle and slide, and stalls selling a selection of handmade products.”

Registration for the fun run opens at 10.30am and the fun run starts at 11am.

Registration for the dog show opens at midday and the show starts at 1pm.

Geoff added: “All those involved are dog lovers. Our aim is to raise desperately-needed funds for Paws Animal Sanctuary and Sussex Pet Rescue.

“Last year we were able to present them with donations of £1,900. The more we can give, the more sick and abandoned animals they can help. Please come along and help us on the day. Every pound you give will help an animal in need.”

Pat Eves and dog warden Russ Akehurst will be judging. There will be a rosette for the first six in each class, plus a bag of treats for the first three. All children in the child handler class win a rosette.

Visit www.findonvalleydogshow.co.uk for more details or find Findon Valley Fun Dog Show on Facebook.