This biennial festival is a big fundraiser for St John the Baptist Church in Findon but due to the pandemic, it is actually three years since it last took place.

Organisers are looking forward to welcoming visitors to the church on Saturday, December 4, 10am to 5pm and Sunday, December 5, 11am to 4pm.

Christine Griffin, committee member, said: “We will have 23 decorated Christmas trees from various businesses and individuals.

Findon Village Church Christmas Tree Festival is a big fundraiser for St John the Baptist Church

“It is a really big fundraiser for the village church and we have some lovely prizes for the raffle. There are also refreshments, a children’s lucky dip and treasure hunt.”