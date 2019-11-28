Free alternative to Wickmas found for Littlehampton families

A free family film afternoon has been arranged for Littlehampton following the cancellation of Wickmas by Wick Village Traders Association.

All Saints Church in Wick has formed a partnership with Littlehampton Town Council and Morrisons Littlehampton to deliver an alternative Christmas event for all the family.

Ruth (Aidy Bryant), Bo (Steven Yeun) an Dave (Keegan-Michael Key) in Sony Pictures Animations' The Star. Picture: Sony Pictures Animation

Vicar Thomas Robson said: “When we heard that Wickmas was not going ahead we decided to step in to see what could be done to bring some form of festive celebration to Wick.

“We are grateful to Littlehampton Town Council for providing advice and funding, and to Morrisons for donating refreshments.”

Festive family movie The Star, a 2017 comedy released by Sony, will be shown at Wick Hall on Saturday, December 14, at 3.30pm.

Doors will open at 3.15pm and Morrisons will be providing free refreshments.

Alison Whitburn, the Wick store’s community champion, said: “We are really looking forward to being part of this community event and contributing with some festive cheer.”

The Star is a comedy telling the Christmas story from a new perspective.

A small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill.

One day he finds the courage to break free and teams up with Ruth the loveable sheep and Dave the hilarious dove with lofty aspirations.

Along with three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the star on the adventure of their dreams, filled with lots of laughter.

Billy Blanchard-Cooper, chairman of the town council’s community resources committee, said: “The council is delighted to be able to help the community put on an event for the whole family and as a bit of movie buff myself, I can guarantee The Star will be giving you a fantastic feel-good buzz just in time for Christmas.”

Tickets must be booked in advance, either in person at Wick Information Centre in Wick Street or by emailing your name and the number of tickets required, up to a maximum of five per person, to wick.hall@allsaintswick.org.uk.

The information centre, which is due to close at the end of the year due to a change in funding, will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9.30am to midday, throughout December.

All under 16-year olds must be accompanied by an adult.