Free cream tea in Rustington to celebrate Older People’s Day with Age UK West Sussex

A free cream tea in Rustington is on offer to mark the International Day of Older Persons.

Age UK West Sussex is holding a range of events and activities across the county to celebrate, and highlight ways older people can make the most of later life.

Helen Rice, chief executive, said: “We’re aiming to have fantastic time around Older People’s Day, with everything from dancing and dining to bingo and balance classes.

“Age UK West Sussex not only supports vulnerable older people but it also aims to help people aged 50-plus enjoy later life, stay active and have fun.”

The free cream tea will be held at St Andrew’s United Reformed Church, in Holmes Lane, Rustington, on Thursday, October 3, at 1pm.

Other events are planned in Bognor Regis, Burgess Hill, Crawley and Haywards Heath.

To find out more about any of these events, please call Age UK West Sussex on 01903 731 800 or visit www.ageuk.org.uk for information on local centres.

Age UK West Sussex and Age UK Brighton & Hove merged in July. Last year, the charities helped more than 15,000 older people, tackling a range of issues like poverty, social care and loneliness as well as helping people make the most of later life.