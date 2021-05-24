Glorious Goodwood: Five day festival of horse racing

Qatar Goodwood Festival 2019 (Credit: JaysonFong/Goodwood)

Affectionately known as ‘Glorious Goodwood’, the world-famous five-day festival is a sporting and social occasion like no other. A combination of unrivalled style, superb racing, and hospitality experiences to savour make it unmissable.

Fashionistas flock to the Qatar Goodwood Festival with sensational style. Nestled at the heart of the Gordon Enclosure, The Earl’s Lawn provides the hub of race day entertainment featuring DJs and Instagram worthy moments for an all-important reunion with family and friends. For those wishing to attend as a group of five or more, an additional 20 per cent off the retail price of admission can also be obtained at check out.

Dining and hospitality experiences are available across the week with a chance to sample everything from fine dining to relaxed brasserie lunches. All restaurants and private spaces champion locally sourced produce served to the backdrop of fabulous views, with prices starting from just £99 per person.

A day at the races (Credit: Dominic James/Goodwood)

Steeped in racing heritage, Goodwood Racecourse over the decades has attracted the very best equine athletes from the UK and around the world. On day one, all eyes will be on staying superstar Stradivarius who looks to win a record fifth Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on Tuesday, July 27, under Italian jockey Frankie Dettori.

The milers grace the hallowed Goodwood turf in the £1 million Qatar Sussex Stakes on Wednesday, July 28, before the fillies are set to strut their stuff on Ladies Day, July 29. Alongside the L’Ormarins Best Dressed Competition, the tenth Magnolia Cup presented by Markel returns with twelve, brave and courageous ladies set to shine in this year’s charity race which will be run in aid of Smart Works.

As if that isn’t enough to whet the appetite, July 30 sees Battaash on a quest to make it a historic fifth consecutive win in the King George Qatar Stakes, his blistering speed is set to be part of world record attempt by a racehorse over five furlongs.