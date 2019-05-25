Findon Village Summer Revels

Hundreds of families turn out to enjoy traditional Findon Village Summer Revels

A much-loved village tradition returned in style as hundreds of families turned out to enjoy the fun of the Findon Village Summer Revels.

Hosted by St John the Baptist CE Primary School on May 18, the event is now more than 160 years old and featured plenty of entertainment for the whole family. Here is a selection of pictures showing what people got up to on the day.

The Extreme Mountain Bike Show showed off skills to the excitement of the crowds
Competitions included the chance to win a Porsche for the weekend
Children were kept entertained all day
Ten pin bowling was one of the attractions on offer
