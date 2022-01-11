Nymans, the National Trust property near Haywards Heath, will play host to a brand new light traiI from February 11 until March 6.

The grounds will play host to IGNITE’S fantastic new light trail, enabling visitors to wander between flickering flames and majestic trees, as lights dance from one amazing space to another.

Within this fiery interpretation of stars and spheres, illuminated flora and fantasy, there are moments of reflection and playful discovery set to a soundscape that will inspire and intrigue.

IGNITE will launch at Nymans in February half term. Pic: Richard Haughton.

A spokesman said: “Join with family and friends to immerse yourself in the shimmering effects of fire and light.

“Try something new, expect the unexpected with fairies dancing in trees and fiery fish glowing at dusk. Glimpse woodland wildlife sculpted in willow as you stroll along tree-lined avenues into a winter landscape filled with wonder.”

The new after dark adventure has been specially designed for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

An Adult Trail Ticket costs £16.50. An Adult Trail Plus Parking costs £24.50.

Children’s tickets are £12.

Family Trail Admission Tickets with a Parking Space – admits 2 adults & 2 children and includes 1 car parking space, are £62.00 (please select 4 tickets at £15.50)

There is free entry for carers and children aged 2 & under.

Parking at £8 per car has to be booked in advance.

An entry time slot is selected on booking.

Tickets are on sale now via this website.