International rider and national race team to show their skills at this year’s Angmering BMX Fun Day

International BMX rider Jay Cowley and a national BMX race team will demonstrate their skills at this year’s Angmering BMX Fun Day.

Freestyle rider Jay and the Gosport BMX Club race team will show just what can be done on the BMX track at Mayflower Park, in Mayflower Way, Angmering.

International BMX rider Jay Cowley in action at Mayflower Park

Their demonstration is scheduled for 11.30am on Sunday, following registration at 11am.

Competitors will have an opportunity to practice at midday and there will be a short safety talk before racing starts at 1pm.

All riders will race in their own age groups and must wear a helmet, gloves, long-sleeve top, long trousers and suitable footwear.

Bikes must be in good working order and have at least a rear brake working.

Trophies or medals will be awarded to all who enter and competitors will be automatically entered into a draw for a brand new BMX bike.

Racing will continue from 1pm to 2.30pm, when there will be a short break before the finals at 3.30pm.

The bunny hop competition at 3pm is an opportunity for anyone to show off their jumping skills. Judges Jay Cowley and Dangerous Dave will award trophies or medals to the top competitor in each category.

The fun day is presented by Angmering Parish Council and more information is available for the office at The Corner House, The Square, Angmering or email admin@angmering-pc.gov.uk.