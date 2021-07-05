LEVEL 1 is now open on the terrace overlooking Worthing seafront

LEVEL 1, on the open-air terrace at the Grafton multi-storey car park, is now open 8am to 11pm each day.

The new hub is now home to responsibly sourced sea food specialists Golden Barracuda, barbecue experts Wood X Coal and National Pizza Award winners Pizzaface.

Drinks are provided by Sussex based coffee shop FIKA and independent craft beer, wines and spirits from across the county are supplied by Bison Beach Bar. The Sussex Performance Centre is available to help people’s health, mindset and training through yoga.

LEVEL 1 overlooks Worthing seafront from the Grafton multi-storey car park. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Innovative property company QED is behind the new venture. Director Harry Smith said: “We are very excited to be opening LEVEL 1 to the Worthing community.

“We believe it will offer the residents of Worthing the opportunity to work, eat, drink, exercise and have fun whilst enjoying the views of the seafront.

“We hope LEVEL 1 will also be a flexible and creative space used to host health and wellbeing activities, public art and events like beach cleans, comedy and quiz nights and Christmas markets, in order to engage with different audiences. “We have created 24 full time equivalent jobs providing opportunities for 16-24 years old that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.”

Worthing Borough Council approved plans for the pop-up on May 26 and QED began work immediately to transform the site.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for regeneration, said:

“We’re excited to welcome QED and LEVEL 1 to Worthing. It’s a fantastic idea and will transform a prime spot on the seafront which is currently under-utilised into a vibrant and welcoming feature.”