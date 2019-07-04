Littlehampton charity Jamie’s Wish Trust all set for 13th annual family fun day

Fantastic entertainment for all ages is promised by Littlehampton charity Jamie’s Wish Trust for its 13th annual family fun day.

Littlehampton Sea Cadets Band will officially open the event at Linden Park on Saturday, July 20, and Darren Power from Studio One Disco will be compère for the fun day, which runs from 11am to 4pm.

The tug of war at last year's family fun day, organised by Jamie's Wish Trust. Picture: Derek Martin DM1873589a

Sue Allen, charity administrator, said: “As always, the event will offer fantastic entertainment, including singers Joe Butt, Alex Mead and Tim Evernden, Sussex Tornados, the Sussex Army Cadet Force KitKar Challenge, a tug of war competition, Zorball, welly throwing, character walkabouts, a baby competition, a dog show, craft stalls, a bouncy castle, Guile’s Reptiles and much more.

“Refreshments will be provided by Rapid Relief Team, The Hungry Horsebox, The Real Coffee Man, Surrey Ices and Sam Ford Hotdogs.

“Please come along on the day and help raise funds to allow us to continue to accept all of the Wish Box applications we receive for children and young people with cancer.

“Income for Jamie’s Wish has suffered over the last year as requests for personally-tailored Wish Boxes have risen greatly.

“Last year’s income from fundraising and grants was down by 50 per cent, as it has become harder for all small charities to raise funds in the current economic climate.”

Raffle tickets can be bought in advance from the Jamie’s Wish office at the Trades and Labour Club, Wick Street, Littlehampton, on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Anyone able to help by selling some is asked to email info@jamieswish.co.uk or telephone 01903 368524.

Visit www.jamieswish.co.uk for more information about the charity.

Programme

11am Littlehampton Sea Cadets Band open the family fun day

11.15am Live music with Alex Mead

12pm Sussex Army Cadet Force KitKar Display Team

12.15pm Live music with Joe Butt

1pm Sussex Tornados

1.15pm Bingo

1.30pm Sussex Army Cadet Force KitKar Display Team

1.45pm Baby competition

2pm Dog show

2.15pm Bingo

2.30pm Live music with Tim Evernden

3.15pm Sussex Tornados

3.30pm Sussex Army Cadet Force KitKar Display Team

3.45pm Tug of war competition

4pm Grand raffle draw