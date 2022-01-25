See an 18th century representation of the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth 1, prints of ancient Egyptian imagery and paintings by Edwin Harris on display in the Hearne Gallery.

The museum looks after more than 600 pieces of art, ranging from large scale oil paintings to small pen and ink sketches. The majority have a strong Littlehampton connection, perhaps depicting local scenes or sketches relating to local events, but others are more unusual, mainly pieces donated to the museum during its early years.

Billy Blanchard-Cooper, chair of Littlehampton Town Council’s community resources committee, said: “It’s wonderful to be getting more of our collection out for visitors to see. This is a great opportunity to get a glimpse at just some of the wonderful things we care for at Littlehampton Museum.”

Paintings, sketches and drawings from the museum collection

The Archive Art exhibition of items normally hidden away in the archives will be on display until February 26. It celebrates the whole museum collection by showcasing just some of the pieces from the archive.

Littlehampton Museum, in Manor House, Church Street, is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 4.30pm and admission is free.

Paintings by Edwin Harris on display in the Archive Art exhibition